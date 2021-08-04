MC House approves adoption of manual sweeping in Mohali

The municipal corporation of Mohali on Tuesday approved the adoption of manual sweeping of roads in the city. The decision was taken in the MC House meeting held here on Tuesday, which was chaired by mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

The House also decided to give ₹10 lakh each to the families of two men—contractual sanitation worker Harpal, 22, and a construction labourer, Harpal, 30—who died on July 18 while cleaning a sewer in Sector 62.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We will give a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will later raise the bill towards the water supply and sanitation department for reimbursement.”

Regarding manual sweeping, mayor Sidhu said, “We will be recruiting 1,334 sanitation workers. For the last six years, Delhi-based company Lions Private Limited was managing the cleaning of the city through mechanised sweeping at a cost of ₹18 crore per year.”

Mayor said, “There were several complaints from councillors and residents that despite paying the hefty amount, the company failed to live up to the expectations of the city as there were several complaints from the residents and councilors.”

The reimbursement of the green fodder cost of the gaushala run by Shri Gauri Shankar Dev Dal in the industrial area was also approved.

The House also approved an increase in rough cost estimate for operation and maintenance of toilet blocks situated in Zone 2 (Phases 3A, 3B1, 3B2, 4, 7, 8 and industrial areas in Phases 1, 2 and 3) by 25%.