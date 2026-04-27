The municipal corporation is set to convene its 361st general house meeting on April 30 where key infrastructure proposals—particularly in waste management—will come up for discussion with the civic body’s pushing to strengthen urban services in the city.

MC house meet on April 30: Horticulture waste processing, animal carcass incinerator on the cards

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According to the official agenda, the highlight of the meeting is expected to be on proposals to sanitation infrastructure and horticulture waste processing.

The agenda includes a rough cost estimate of approximately ₹146.58 lakh for constructing a shed and installing an electric sanitary waste incinerator at the animal carcass plant in Raipur Kalan. As per the agenda, the project is being planned to address gaps in scientific disposal of sanitary waste, which is currently being handled through external agencies at significant recurring costs. It has been stated that a dedicated incinerator will not only ensure compliance with waste management norms but also reduce operational expenses over time.

At present, sanitary waste is being handled through an outsourced agency, with the civic body incurring recurring expenditure. The city generates a growing quantity of sanitary waste, and the lack of a dedicated facility has made disposal both costly and logistically challenging. The proposed installation of a 200 kg per hour capacity incinerator (around 500 kg per day) is expected to address this gap by enabling compliant, on-site disposal. The new facility will significantly reduce dependence on private vendors and bring down long-term operational costs, even as it ensures adherence to environmental norms prescribed by pollution control authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} The project includes civil works for the shed, installation of the incinerator, and associated infrastructure, and is expected to be completed within six months, subject to availability of funds. The expenditure will be met under the solid waste management capital head. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project includes civil works for the shed, installation of the incinerator, and associated infrastructure, and is expected to be completed within six months, subject to availability of funds. The expenditure will be met under the solid waste management capital head. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The general house will deliberate on a much larger and long-term initiative—the establishment of a 60 tonnes per day (TPD) horticulture waste processing plant. Unlike the carcass plant upgrade, this project is structured under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, wherein a private agency will be responsible for setting up, operating and maintaining the facility, along with managing the existing horticulture waste plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The general house will deliberate on a much larger and long-term initiative—the establishment of a 60 tonnes per day (TPD) horticulture waste processing plant. Unlike the carcass plant upgrade, this project is structured under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, wherein a private agency will be responsible for setting up, operating and maintaining the facility, along with managing the existing horticulture waste plant. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The city generates substantial quantities of horticulture waste, including leaves, grass and garden trimmings all round the year. Currently, around 120 tonnes per day of such waste is produced, much of which requires scientific processing to avoid landfill dumping. The proposed plant, to be set up on approximately 3 acres near the existing facility in Sector 3BRD, will process waste into compost and other by-products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city generates substantial quantities of horticulture waste, including leaves, grass and garden trimmings all round the year. Currently, around 120 tonnes per day of such waste is produced, much of which requires scientific processing to avoid landfill dumping. The proposed plant, to be set up on approximately 3 acres near the existing facility in Sector 3BRD, will process waste into compost and other by-products. {{/usCountry}}

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The selected agency will have to establish the plant within four months of receiving the letter of award and run it for an initial contract period of seven years, extendable by three more years based on performance. Importantly, the corporation will not bear the capital cost of the project. Instead, the contractor will pay MCC a royalty of ₹9.25 per metric tonne, with a 5% annual escalation. The firm will also be responsible for securing all necessary clearances, utilities and manpower at its own cost.

The project went through multiple bidding rounds before finalisation. Earlier attempts saw limited participation or disqualification of bidders, leading to re-tendering. Eventually, after negotiations, the financial terms were revised, bringing down the royalty to the agreed level.

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