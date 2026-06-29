Chandigarh MC House meet today; 21-crore canal water project among key proposals

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation will convene its 362nd General House meeting on Monday with various agenda items focusing on water supply, sewerage, sanitation and infrastructure development to be taken up.

The move will provide drinking water to over one lakh residents of Wards 7, 8 and 9 (HT File)

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One of the key proposals is a ₹21.44-crore canal water supply project aimed at providing a reliable drinking water supply to over one lakh residents of Wards 7, 8 and 9, including Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Raipur Khurd, Daria, Makhan Majra, Industrial Area Phase-I and adjoining colonies. The project proposes laying new water pipelines from the Sector 32 waterworks to these areas, which are currently dependent on tubewells. The civic body has stated that the project will reduce dependence on depleting groundwater reserves and ensure uninterrupted water supply, particularly during the summer months.

Another major agenda item is the ₹2.34-crore redevelopment of Leisure Valley in Sector 10. The proposal aims to make the park universally accessible by providing ramps, tactile pathways for the visually impaired, wider entry gates for wheelchair access, accessible toilets, Braille signage, reserved parking for persons with disabilities and improved landscaping and recreational facilities.

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{{^usCountry}} The House is also expected to consider the induction of 12 mechanised road-sweeping and dust-suppression machines to strengthen sanitation services and improve air quality by reducing road dust across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The House is also expected to consider the induction of 12 mechanised road-sweeping and dust-suppression machines to strengthen sanitation services and improve air quality by reducing road dust across the city. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the other important agenda items are proposals for rehabilitation of ageing sewer infrastructure through trenchless technology. The civic body is expected to seek approval for strengthening and rehabilitation of the major trunk sewer lines, including the Airport light point-Raipur Khurd STP stretch and the Sector 42-39 trunk sewer, to prevent overflow and improve wastewater management. Repair and maintenance of damaged sewer lines and manholes in LIG and MIG housing complexes in Sector 40 will also come up for discussion.

The House is also likely to deliberate on proposals for reconstruction of paver-block footpaths in Sector 30-A, construction of a new footpath from the SDM office to Poultry Farm Chowk in Industrial Area Phase-I, raising and reconstruction of footpaths around parks in Sector 44-C, and recarpeting of roads in Sector 27-A.

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The House is also expected to consider a proposal to invite expressions of interest from agencies and organisations for sponsorship-based organisation of the 39th Chrysanthemum Show and the 55th Rose Festival.

Besides, the Municipal Corporation is set to float a tender to allot 89 paid parking lots under its jurisdiction for their operation and management. This agenda will also be tabled in the General House meeting.