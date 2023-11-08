MC launches Chandigarh’s first decentralised waste processing plant

In a bid to decentralise solid waste processing of bulk waste generators of societies, municipal corporation (MC) launched the city’s first decentralised waste processing plant at Sehaj Safai Kendra, Sector 49.

The project is aimed at making Ward Number 35, comprising Sectors 48, 49, 50 and 63, self-sufficient in tackling daily wet waste under its Aatmanirbhar Ward pilot scheme. (HT File Photo)

Set up using MPLAD funds, the plant was inaugurated by MP Kirron Kher in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta and area councillor Rajinder Sharma on Monday.

The project aimed to make Ward Number 35, comprising Sectors 48, 49, 50 and 63, self-sufficient in tackling daily wet waste under its Aatmanirbhar Ward pilot scheme. The ward includes four bulk waste generator societies, including Pushpak Society, Progressive Society, BSNL Society and Kendriya Vihar Society, which produce over 984 kg (around 1 metric tonne) of wet waste daily. Besides this, the ward also generates 496 kg dry waste. Currently, all this waste is processed at MC’s central processing plant at Dadumajra. In all, Chandigarh generates 550 MT waste daily, of which around 200 MT is dry and 350 MT is wet.

“Mixed or segregated waste will be converted into RDF (refuse derived fuel) pellets with a good calorific value in this plant. With the provision of this facility in the society, the wet waste generated from the society will be processed here only and the MC will save the transportation and the expenditure on manpower to transport it,” Kher said.

Gupta said, “The instant mixed waste disposal machine has been installed at an amount of ₹45.64 lakh to decentralise solid waste processing of bulk waste generators of societies of Sector-49. The disposal machine is installed to cater the total 1,822 houses of the four societies. The instant solid waste disposal machine has the capacity of processing 1 ton of waste per day.”

