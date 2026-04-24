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MC Polls: Congress MP accuses BJP of pushing Ambala into ‘dismal’ state of affairs

Hooda said that Ambala is facing severe issues regarding sanitation, law and order, water supply, drainage systems, and pothole-ridden roads

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:50 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal, Karnal
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Congress member of Parliament from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, on Thursday accused the BJP of pushing Ambala into a dismal state of affairs. While addressing a gathering in Ambala, Hooda said that Ambala is facing severe issues regarding sanitation, law and order, water supply, drainage systems, and pothole-ridden roads.

Hooda was in Ambala to file the nomination papers for Kulwinder Kaur—the Congress party’s mayoral candidate from Ambala. (HT Photo)

“The BJP government is thoroughly embroiled in corruption. Major scandals have come to light in every municipal corporation (MC). Whether it is a concern of ‘no dues certificates’ or ‘property IDs,’ widespread corruption is clearly evident within the Ambala MC,” he said.

“Wherever the BJP has established its ‘mini-government’ within these corporations, unbridled corruption runs rampant. It appears that no work can be accomplished within these corporations without resorting to corruption,” he added.

Hooda was in Ambala to file the nomination papers for Kulwinder Kaur—the Congress party’s mayoral candidate from Ambala—in the presence of the Haryana state Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, Ambala city MLA Nirmal Singh, party leaders Rohit Jain, Ashok Mehta and others.

BJP declares ward candidates for Ambala

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MC Polls: Congress MP accuses BJP of pushing Ambala into ‘dismal’ state of affairs
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MC Polls: Congress MP accuses BJP of pushing Ambala into ‘dismal’ state of affairs
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