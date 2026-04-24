MC Polls: Congress MP accuses BJP of pushing Ambala into ‘dismal’ state of affairs

Congress member of Parliament from Rohtak, Deepender Singh Hooda, on Thursday accused the BJP of pushing Ambala into a dismal state of affairs. While addressing a gathering in Ambala, Hooda said that Ambala is facing severe issues regarding sanitation, law and order, water supply, drainage systems, and pothole-ridden roads.

Hooda was in Ambala to file the nomination papers for Kulwinder Kaur—the Congress party’s mayoral candidate from Ambala. (HT Photo)

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“The BJP government is thoroughly embroiled in corruption. Major scandals have come to light in every municipal corporation (MC). Whether it is a concern of ‘no dues certificates’ or ‘property IDs,’ widespread corruption is clearly evident within the Ambala MC,” he said.

“Wherever the BJP has established its ‘mini-government’ within these corporations, unbridled corruption runs rampant. It appears that no work can be accomplished within these corporations without resorting to corruption,” he added.

Hooda was in Ambala to file the nomination papers for Kulwinder Kaur—the Congress party’s mayoral candidate from Ambala—in the presence of the Haryana state Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh, Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, Ambala city MLA Nirmal Singh, party leaders Rohit Jain, Ashok Mehta and others.

BJP declares ward candidates for Ambala

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{{^usCountry}} A day after announcing Akshita Saini as its mayoral candidate, the BJP on Thursday declared the candidates for the post of ward members for the Ambala MC polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day after announcing Akshita Saini as its mayoral candidate, the BJP on Thursday declared the candidates for the post of ward members for the Ambala MC polls. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP has retained seven of its members of the outgoing MC house including former senior deputy mayor Meena Dhingra (this time contesting from Ward 8) former deputy mayor Rajesh Mehta (Ward 5), Manish Anand (Ward 3), Archana Chhibber (Ward 6), Monika Mal (Ward 7), Hitesh Jain (Ward 18) and Shobha Singh (Ward 13). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP has retained seven of its members of the outgoing MC house including former senior deputy mayor Meena Dhingra (this time contesting from Ward 8) former deputy mayor Rajesh Mehta (Ward 5), Manish Anand (Ward 3), Archana Chhibber (Ward 6), Monika Mal (Ward 7), Hitesh Jain (Ward 18) and Shobha Singh (Ward 13). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Among the new candidates, the BJP has fielded Vishal Rana (Ward 1), Barkha Sahota (Ward 2), Manish Anand (Ward 3), Varinder Nath (Ward 4), Shivani Sood (Ward 9) and Gurvinder Singh (Ward 10). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the new candidates, the BJP has fielded Vishal Rana (Ward 1), Barkha Sahota (Ward 2), Manish Anand (Ward 3), Varinder Nath (Ward 4), Shivani Sood (Ward 9) and Gurvinder Singh (Ward 10). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Similarly, the party has given opportunity to Kavita (Ward 11), Kamal Aggarwal (Ward 12), Binu Garg (Ward 14, 15), Nikunj Chawla (Ward 16), Gurpreet Singh Sahni (Ward 17), Dinesh Sood (Ward 19), and Sapna Rani (Ward 20). Former minister of state Aseem Goel said that all the party workers stand firmly with the candidates and will ensure they win the elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, the party has given opportunity to Kavita (Ward 11), Kamal Aggarwal (Ward 12), Binu Garg (Ward 14, 15), Nikunj Chawla (Ward 16), Gurpreet Singh Sahni (Ward 17), Dinesh Sood (Ward 19), and Sapna Rani (Ward 20). Former minister of state Aseem Goel said that all the party workers stand firmly with the candidates and will ensure they win the elections. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavey Nagpal ...Read More Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts. Read Less

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