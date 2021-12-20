MC polls: Give AAP a chance, Kejriwal’s message to Chandigarh residents

Urging Chandigarh voters to give the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a chance, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to make Chandigarh the cleanest in Asia and the local municipal corporation corruption-free.

The AAP supremo was addressing a public rally at the Dussehra ground in Sector 43 on Sunday: “In 25 years of Chandigarh MC history, you have given 13 years to the BJP and 12 years to the Congress. Inhone shehar ka bedagarg kar diya (they ruined the city). Humein bhi 5 saal deke dekho (give us a chance as well),” said Kejriwal.

“I don’t know politics, I only know how to work and deliver. Ask your friends and family members in Delhi how much work we have done,” he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by Sangrur MP and AAP’s Punjab president Bhagwant Mann, senior Chandigarh leadership and all 35 party candidates on the stage.

The MC elections are scheduled for December 24. The AAP is contesting the Chandigarh civic polls for the first time and has fielded candidates on all 35 seats.

Reiterating the party’s five promises in its manifesto for Chandigarh MC elections, Kejriwal said, “AAP will end corruption in MC. We will bring MC to the doorsteps of city residents. All the money currently going to the pockets of the Congress and BJP councillors will be spent on the city’s development.”

He assured that the Dadumajra garbage dump will be cleared and the city will be made cleanest in Asia.

“In Delhi people get zero water bills, which will be ensured in Chandigarh as well,” he promised.

On women security, Kejriwal said the party will install CCTV cameras and street lights at all internal roads of the city.

“For long, development and proper maintenance has eluded group housing societies. The MC under AAP will take over these functions,” said Kejriwal.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “They have a government at Centre, they are ruling in MC and the administration is also under them. But they have still failed to get any work done. Humein inse kaam karwana aata hai, hum yaha bhi karke dikhayenge (we know how to get the work done, we will show that here as well).”

BJP is ‘Bharatiya Jumla Party’: Mann

Addressing the gathering, Bhagwant Mann said the BJP’s real name was “Bharatiya Jumla Party”.

“The broom button is the button of your luck. It is the button of your children’s future. So when you come out of the house to vote on the 24th, think of it as the day of change,” he said.

In his address, party’s Chandigarh co-incharge Pradeep Chhabra said, “In the last six years, there is no tax that has not been levied on the people of the city. After increasing the property tax and parking fees, the municipal corporation has robbed residents by increasing water bill rates.”

Kejriwal gained false popularity with money: Kher

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal after his rally in Chandigarh, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher on Sunday night tweeted, “Kejriwal, who has gained false accolades and popularity on the basis of money, the enlightened people of Chandigarh will not catch your free election rattles. Vote will be given only on development and not on illogical nonsense. Kahe Chandigarh Dil Se, BJP Phir Se.”

In the same tweet she also shared a video with the title, “For getting false popularity, Kejriwal is bringing crowd from Punjab by giving them money…You can gather crowd by giving some money, but people will give vote to development only.” The video showed trucks and buses carrying AAP supporters.

Earlier, former BJP Chandigarh president Sanjay Tandon, said, “AAP has failed in Delhi and is now seeking five years in Chandigarh to ruin it too. They spend more on Kejriwal’s brand promotion than on Delhi’s development.”