MC polls to be held after harvesting of rabi crops: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said municipal corporation elections will be held after harvesting of rabi crops, and the election commission will submit a report to the government in this regard.

Speaking at a press conference in Hisar, Khattar said the election commission had sought some time from them for conducting the polls due to the farmers’ protest.

“The Haryana and Punjab high court will hear a petition on women’s 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj Polls on March 29. We hope the court pronounces its verdict on the same day, and panchayat polls can be held soon,” he said.

‘Fuel rates have not doubled in 5 years’

Khattar landed in a controversy after he said that though inflation, income and expenditure double every five years, the price of fuel had not doubled in the period.

“Fuel prices are controlled by the international market, and are not in the hands of the Indian government. India produces very little oil,” he said.

The chief minister added that Class A, B and C jobs will be given to medal winners, and not on the basis of gradation.

“ Many people got Class 4 jobs by furnishing fake gradation certificates, after which we decided to give jobs to medal holders in Classes A, B and C, which can cross the 3% quota as well. Those who got fake certificates are protesting against the government’s move,” he said.

Birender Singh will remain in BJP

On senior BJP leader Birender Singh’s attacks on the party, CM Khattar said Choudhary Birender Singh was a respected senior politician of the party, who will remain in the party. “ There is no question of Singh leaving the party,” he added.

