MC runs out of time, Swachh Survekshan team arrives in Ludhiana

The third-party Swachh Survekshan team, appointed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to carry out the central government’s annual cleanliness survey, has arrived in the city.

Though the MC officials remained tight-lipped about the third party’s visit, it has been learnt that the inspections are expected to start from Tuesday. The team will carry out inspections for two to three days, and will also seek feedback from residents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the MC is not aware of the third party’s schedule or which area they will visit. “Efforts are being made to improve solid waste management in the city and many projects are in the pipeline to improve the situation,” he said.

However, the municipal corporation is still struggling to streamline solid waste management, which may detrimentally affect the city’s Swacchta score. Last year, the city’s position had dropped five notches as it ranked 39 among the 48 cities surveyed. With the MC still lagging on several fronts, the ranking may further slip this time.

Open dumping may cause a stink

The civic body has been struggling since waste management company A2Z terminated its contract with the civic body last year. While the MC has roped in a third party on a temporary basis for shifting garbage generated in the city to the main dump site on Tajpur Road, waste processing on the main site has completely come to a halt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is dumped on the site daily. It is estimated that around 20 lakh metric tonnes of waste has accumulated on the site over the past few decades.

Waste segregation just on paper: Officials

Open secondary garbage dumps dotting the city are an eyesore. The Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) has installed compactors at over half-a-dozen sites. However, garbage is still dumped in the open at over 36 secondary dump sites in the city, where the MC’s project to install compactors is hanging fire. Burning of garbage in open is another major issue. The team’s checklist also includes public toilets, and sewer treatment plants (STP).

Authorities say waste segregation is being done in 50% areas on paper, but the ground reality is bleaker. The civic body has also failed to establish construction and demolition (C and D) waste plants, though the project has been hanging fire for years. The carcass plant has been established in Noorpur bet area, but MC has failed to make it operational due to resistance shown by villagers. In absence of the plant, waste is dumped in open spaces and green belts across the city, which also adds to the pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Components of the survey

As per the 2022 Survekshan toolkit, marks in the competition have been increased from 6,000 to 7,500 this year with focus on solid waste management. The survey is divided into three parts – Service level progress (3,000 marks, 40%); certification (2,250 marks, 30%) and citizen’s voice (2,250 marks, 30%).

The Service Level Progress indicators comprise sustainable sanitation and Safai Mitra Suraksha, and waste segregation, processing and disposal.

In the second part, certification will be given on the basis of star ratings such as garbage-free and open-defecation free city. The third section includes citizens’ voice comprising feedback, engagement, experience, Swachhata App, and innovation .