Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC snaps illegal sewer connections of ten colonies, drive to go on

Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the MC snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of Ludhiana MC on Thursday
MC officials snapping illegal connection of colonies in Lohara market in Ludhiana on April 21, 2022. (Harvinder Singh/ HT)
Updated on Apr 22, 2022 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To tighten the noose on violators and expedite recovery of dues, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced a drive to snap the illegal sewer connection of colonies in the city.

Amid resistance by residents and colonisers, the civic body snapped illegal connections of ten colonies in different areas falling under Zone A and C of MC on Thursday.

The officials claimed as the colonisers failed to respond to notices served earlier to get the connections regularised, the action was taken against them.

The colonies included Suman Nagar, Deol enclave, Raj Enclave, Kehar Singh Nagar, Malhi Colony and Royal city among others, on Lohara road, Bahadurke road and Jassiyan road.

During the MC house meet held in March, councillors of different parties had slammed the MC officials for failing to act against illegal colonies. They said construction of illegal colonies put more burden on existing infrastructure and sewer lines choke, which troubles the residents who are forced to live in unhygienic conditions.

The MC officials said initially around 20 violators have been identified in each of the four zones of MC and notices have been served to colonisers. Action will be taken against all of them if they fail to get the connections regularised.

MC superintending engineer, Rajinder Singh, said, “The drive will continue in the coming days. The colonisers will have to make their own arrangement or pay MC the fee for reattaching the sewer connections.”

