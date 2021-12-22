Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MC polls: Help bring back Chandigarh’s lost glory, Kanhaiya appeals to voters
MC polls: Help bring back Chandigarh’s lost glory, Kanhaiya appeals to voters

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar continued to campaign for party’s candidates in Chandigarh for the second consecutive day
Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar campaigning for a party candidate at Sector 32 in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 02:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Continuing his campaign for the party candidates for the second day, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Tuesday appealed to residents to vote for the Congress and bring back the lost glory of Chandigarh.

While addressing poll rallies in the city, Kumar lambasted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to undermine the constitutional values and the spirit of democracy in the country.

He said, “The only expertise the BJP has is to divide the people of the country on various grounds and divert the attention of the people from real issues.”

He said the poor, already society’s most vulnerable section, were being harmed further by the pro-rich policies of the NDA government. “The high rate of inflation in the country is a direct consequence of the policies of the BJP. Today the inflation is rising at more than 14%. Such high inflation was not seen by the country in the last 30 years,” he said.

While campaigning on the Panjab University (PU) campus for party candidate Sachin Galav, Kumar appealed to residents and stakeholders of the university to support the young candidates of the party.

