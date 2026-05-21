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MD sounds yellow alert for four Himachal dists amid rising temps

The maximum temperatures continued to rise in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and several stations recorded above-normal temperatures

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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With mercury continuing to soar across Himachal Pradesh, the India meteorological department (IMD), Shimla, has sounded a yellow alert of heatwave conditions in Shimla, Solan, Kangra and Una districts on May 21.

Tourists taking a stroll on a hot summer day in Shimla on Wednesday. (PTI)

The maximum temperatures continued to rise in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and several stations recorded above-normal temperatures. Una continued to remain hottest in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded in Sundernagar and 39 degrees Celsius recorded in Kangra.

On Wednesday, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius, which was 5.5 degrees above normal, while Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees above normal.

Several stations across the hill state, including Bhuntar, Kalpa, Nahan, Solan and Mandi, continued to record above normal maximum temperatures on Wednesday.

IMD officials on Wednesday said that after the next 48 hours, the maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius during this time.

 
himachal pradesh india meteorological department
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MD sounds yellow alert for four Himachal dists amid rising temps
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / MD sounds yellow alert for four Himachal dists amid rising temps
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