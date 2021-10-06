MDS counselling in Punjab from October 14

After a six-month delay, Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) will start the counselling for admissions to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses at 12 dental colleges in Punjab on October 14.

The Faridkot-based university on Wednesday invited applications after the department of medical education and research issued a notification.

Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan, registrar, BFUHS, said the eligible candidates who have cleared the NEET-PG (MDS) 2021 can apply online through the university website (https://bfuhs.ac.in) till October 11. The provisional merit list of candidates will be displayed on October 13. The first round of physical counselling will be conducted at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, on October 14.

The 12 private and government dental colleges in the state offer 135 MDS seats under state quota. Another 10 MDS all-India quota seats in two government dental colleges are filled by the medical counselling committee MCC through the central counselling process. As per the government notification, an MDS student has to pay ₹4.5-lakh fee for the full three-year course in a government college and ₹5.85 lakh in a private medical college.

The NEET-PG (MDS) examination was conducted on December 16, 2020, and the result was declared on December 31. However, the counselling process, which usually starts in March, was suspended by the central government for an indefinite time amid the second wave of the pandemic.

The counselling for admissions to MD, MS and MDS courses usually starts at the same time, but the NEET-PG exam was postponed till August. Following this, MDS counselling could also not be conducted. After a number of pleas were filed in the Supreme Court against the delay, MDS counselling is now starting before the counselling process for admissions to MD and MS courses.

“The result of NEET-PG 2021 has also been declared; so the admission process for MD and MS courses will also start soon,” said Dr Ouseppachan.

Counselling for para-medical courses on Oct 25

BFUHS has also invited applications for admissions to certificate, diploma, PG diploma and MSc courses at GGSMCH, Faridkot.

“Duly filled application form along with requisite fee and documents must reach at the principal office, GGSMCH, Faridkot, by October 18. Counselling will be held at GGSMCH on October 25,” reads the notice.