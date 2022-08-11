Meat shop owners decry high rates, mishandling at Ludhiana MC’s slaughter house
At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is pushing the meat/chicken shop owners to use modern slaughter house facility rather than slaughtering the meat illegally in open at the respective shops/kiosks, shop owners are raised hue and cry over alleged mismanagement and high rates at the modern slaughter house at the Haibowal dairy complex.
On Wednesday too, a large number of meat shop owners gathered at the slaughter house and accused the authorities and contractor of mismanagement which led to the death of poultry,
They alleged that the contractor does not have qualified staff to slaughter the meat in a proper manner, which results in wastage.
Further they lamented the high rates of slaughtering the animals, with a meat shop owner, Inderdeep Singh, saying the contractor is charging ₹10 to slaughter a bird and ₹150 for goat, adding that im other districts, birds are slaughtered for ₹2 and goats for ₹10.
“The MC needs to revise the rates as cut-throat competition prevails in the market and the shopkeepers will not be able to survive,” he added.
Alleging mismanagement, shop owners said birds are not slaughtered till noon even when they reach the facility at 8 am. “The facility is also not even being operated at its full capacity,” another meat shop owner, Anwar Hussain, said.
The shopkeepers demanded that MC make proper arrangements at the slaughterhouse and also allow slaughtering by shop owners who have proper facilities.
Meanwhile, member of state monitoring and implementation committee of local bodies department and former MC senior veterinary officer Harbans Dhalla said the slaughter house has been established to stop unhygienic slaughtering of and provides hygienic meat. “There are some issues highlighted by the meat shop owners and those are being resolved by the MC. The rates have been finalised by senior authorities.” he added.
MC doubles down on waste segregation
Ludhiana In a bid to ensure segregation of waste generated in houses and to stop illegal slaughtering in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Shena Aggarwal directed the health branch officials to regularly issue challans against the violators.
The directions were issued during a meeting held in MC’s Zone A office on Wednesday wherein the staff was also directed to spread awareness among the residents about the ill-effects of illegal slaughtering and not dumping the dry and wet waste in segregated manner.
Aggarwal said chief sanitary inspector and sanitary inspectors concerned will be held responsible,if garbage is not dumped in a segregated manner.
The MC will also be spreading awareness among the residents regarding segregation of waste, ban on single use plastic under a seven-day programme, wherein they will organise meetings with residents, religious organisations, market association to encourage waste segregation.
10 mn students to sing patriotic songs on Aug 12, attempt a record: Official
Around 10 million school students across Rajasthan will sing patriotic songs under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign on August 12, officials said. Children of around one lakh schools at the state, district, block and block levels will participate in the event. As part of this programme, students will sing six patriotic songs. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot will be present at the state's main event to be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Shelar is BJP’s key to succeed in BMC election
BJP legislator from Bandra West and Shiv Sena's bete noire,, Mumbai Ashish Shelar, is likely to take over as the BJP's Mumbai unit chief. It's crucial for BJP's continued success in Maharashtra to wrest BMC from the Sena, and they think Shelar, who has been kept out of the cabinet is the man for the job. The BJP was only two seats behind the Sena in the BMC polls in 2017 which were fought under Shelar's leadership.
Woman constable from Bihar found dead at Pune hotel
A woman police constable attached to Bihar Police who was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for an investigation was found hanging in the 25-year-old victim Kavita Kumari's hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said. Police sub-inspector Om Prakash Prasad said, “It is suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found. The deceased was married and attached to Muzaffarpur police station,” he said.
Lumpy skin disease has killed 14,000 cattle in Rajasthan
The lumpy skin disease has killed about 14,000 cattle, mostly cows, in Rajasthan in 23 of the 33 districts of the state by Thursday, spreading from 16 to 23 districts in a week, Rajasthan animal husbandry department officials said. The highest 2,752 deaths have been reported from Ganganagar, followed by Barmer (1,657) and Jodhpur (1,691). Rajasthan animal husbandry secretary PC Kishan said the death rate is declining and the infection is getting controlled.
Sena vs Sena: Fight over BAC member selection
Mumbai The Shiv Sena versus Eknath Shinde battle has entered a fresh phase with the Sena taking umbrage to two members of the Shinde faction being accommodated on the significant business advisory committee of the state legislative assembly, while leaving out those MLAs loyal to party president Uddhav Thackeray. It includes the speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, deputy chief minister and representatives of recognised political parties in the legislature.
