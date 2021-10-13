Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mechanism needed to improve higher education in Punjab: Pargat Singh
chandigarh news

Mechanism needed to improve higher education in Punjab: Pargat Singh

Punjab education minister Pargat Singh says the state government is serious about recruitments in government colleges and will fill the vacant posts soon
Punjab education and language minister Pargat Singh Singh was speaking at an interactive session with prominent educationists at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 01:00 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab education and language minister Pargat Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need for a blueprint to give boost to higher education.

Singh, who held an interactive session with prominent educationists at Punjab Bhawan, said a mechanism should be developed to have regular interactions with eminent names from the academic world to make this possible.

Around 30 academicians, including former and present vice-chancellors, principals and teachers from all over the state, shared their visions about the future of higher education and steps needed to take Punjab to the next level.

The minister also said the state government was serious about recruitments in government colleges and will fill the vacant posts soon.

Former V-C Dr SP Singh said there should be no more delay in implementation of UGC pay scales.

‘Resolve employee demands immediately’

In another meeting with representatives of 40 employee unions and applicants for various jobs, Pargat directed the school education department to immediately resolve their grievances and demands.

He said the government was responding to the demands of every union and employee in a positive manner.

School education secretary Ajoy Sharma, director public instructions (DPI, secondary education) Sukhjit Pal Singh, DPI (elementary education) Harinder Kaur, assistant state project director Manoj Kumar and assistant director (elementary education) Bindu Gulati were among those present.

