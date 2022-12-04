Medical commission directs colleges to submit details of students admitted to PG course

Faridkot

The National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Dental Council of India (DCI) have asked all medical and dental colleges to submit information of students admitted to postgraduate (PG) courses through the online system.

The NMC in a notification said that all medical colleges are called upon to submit requisite information through online system that can be accessed through NMC website. “You are required to submit details of all the students admitted to PG (broad and super speciality) course during the current academic year 2022-23,” the NMC said.

“The last date of admission in postgraduate broad speciality course, as approved by the Supreme Court, was December 2, the portal for filling in student details will remain open till December 9. The last date for postgraduate super speciality course as of now is December 24,” the NMC added.

The DCI directed all the dental colleges to upload the details of students admitted in MDS and PG diploma courses for the academic session 2022-2023, on the DCI Website.

