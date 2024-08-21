Medical implements: No uniform tendering process costing state exchequer dear

Two govt hospitals in Patiala found to be procuring the same implant at different rates from the same vendor With no state-wide contract applicable to all government hospitals, there is a marked difference in the cost of medical implants being procured within a city. (HT File)

Doctors and the state health agency (SHA) have raised concern over the lack of a standardised tendering process for procuring various medical implants under the Centre’s flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Sehat Bima Yojana. With no state-wide contract applicable to all government hospitals, there is a marked difference in the cost of medical implants being procured within a city.

Sample this: As per the documents and bills accessed by HT, two government hospitals in Patiala have been found purchasing the same prosthetic medical implants for Total Knee Replacement (TKR), from the same supplier, at two different rates. While the Government Rajindra Hospital is purchasing the implants at ₹57,750, the Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital procures the same implants for ₹44,100 from the same vendor, a price difference of ₹13,650.

The disparity in the amount, a health official, pleading anonymity, said was due to hospitals floating individual tenders.

Officials said that the State Health Agency (SHA), which is responsible for implementing the scheme in the state, had already requested the Punjab System Health Corporation (PSHC) to standardise the prices of implants for TKR across government hospitals.

SHA deputy director Dr Sharanjeet Kaur said, “Regarding the price difference in implants, we have already written to the PSHC to ensure uniformity. Since it is a reserved procedure for government hospitals, there should be some consistency in the pricing of implants.”

An orthopaedic surgeon at Rajindra Hospital, who didn’t wish to be named, said: “The government should establish a state-level rate contract to ensure quality implants which also save crores of rupees,” he added.

Rajindra Hospital medical superintendent Dr Girish Sahni, said, “We will hold an inquiry and if necessary, fresh tenders will be issued.”

PSHC nodal officer for procurement Dr Pawanpreet Kaur said that steps have already been taken to ensure uniform rates of implants

“We had received a request from SHA for the rate contract for various implants under Ayushman Bharat. We have already started the process, and already held one round of meeting with the stakeholders,” she said.