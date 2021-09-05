Mega drive in Ludhiana records 1.3 lakh inoculations in a single day

The district health department achieved 1.31 lakh inoculations, crossing its target of 1 lakh, during a mega vaccination drive on Sunday.

Covid inoculation in-charge Dr Puneet Juneja said 283 vaccination sites were set up for the drive and over 1,00,000 doses and syringes were arranged in advance.

Civil surgeon Dr Kiran Ahluwalia said the department received a phenomenal response to the initiative and 1,31,993 people turned up to get a jab. “This reflects that hesitancy towards the vaccine has reduced with residents understanding the importance to get immunised. We are eager to cross today’s numbers in the coming days,” she said.

“On this momentous occasion, I must thank the residents of Ludhiana for coming forward for vaccination. By maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour and completing the course of vaccination, we can win against the virus,” the official added.

Ludhiana East topped the chart with 72,464 people getting inoculated in a single day.

At some centres, people complained that coupons were distributed till only 10am and thereafter the gates were locked, forcing them to return without getting vaccinated.

High drama was also witnessed at a centre in Jamalpur where the private security personnel denied entry to a health department official, who later lodged a complaint with the civil surgeon.

District logs one Covid case, no death

Only one Covid-19 case was reported in Ludhiana on Sunday, with no increase in fatalities.

The district has registered 87,483 infections since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 2,097 people have succumbed to the virus.

As many as 85,363 patients have been cured, a recovery rate of 97.58%. Currently, 23 patients are still under treatment. There are no patients admitted in any government or private hospital.