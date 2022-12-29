Mega housing projects, film city, amusement park to be launched in Mohali: Aman Arora

Following in the footsteps of his father Congress minister Bhagwan Dass Arora, Punjab minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora made his political debut at the age of 18. In an interview with Nikhil Sharma, the two-time Sunam MLA discusses upcoming developmental projects and strategy to curb growing congestion in Mohali.

What is your vision for Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar in the New Year?

Mohali is the show window of Punjab and growth engine of the state. Since real estate is booming in the district, we are planning to launch mega housing projects, as well as a film city and amusement park. We recently amended the affordable housing policy to enable people from lower and mid-lower income groups to get a house. We have also expedited the process of getting a feasibility certificate from RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) to initiate a metro service in Mohali, Ludhiana and Amritsar. We plan to frame a policy for IT projects.

Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, had received the Punjab CM’s nod earlier this year. The land acquisition process had begun in 2017, yet the project is still to see the light of the day. What is the hold up?

Unlike previous governments who kept delaying the project for reasons best known to them, we have expedited the project. The development of Aerotropolis-1, which will be developed on 1,700 acres, will begin as soon as we get environmental clearances. We hope to deliver possession of propertiesby the end of 2023. Handover of properties in all three phases will be completed within the next four to five years.

With the municipal councils of Zirakpur and Kharar failing to ensure zero discharge of sewage into the Ghaggar river, the Punjab Pollution Control Board has banned new projects in both the towns. What is the way forward?

The issue is that the Zirakpur municipal committee acts as the local self government. We are planning to introduce strong regulations to curb illegal construction and illegal sewerage connections. Moreover, we will install sewage treatment plants (STPs), wherever required, across the state for water treatment.

With traffic congestion becoming a growing issue in Mohali, what are the state government’s plans to deal with it? Any plans to build a bus stand?

This month, Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and I have chaired two meetings regarding traffic issues with officials of the local administration and municipal corporation. We are expediting the construction of roads in Mohali, widening busy routes and installing roundabouts for better traffic mobility. We are also planning to initiate the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and metro service, which may take time. The project to build a bus stand in Mohali is also in the pipeline.

Illegal colonies are mushrooming in the periphery of Mohali. Influential persons have grabbed thousands of acres of panchayat land. How will the government put a stop to it?

The previous governments had vested interest in real estate and thus, introduced a regularisation policy to legalise illegal colonies in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, they set stringent rules for legal colonies and charged exorbitant fees for change of land use (CLU) on legally acquired properties. A developer taking the legal route was forced to pay around ₹35 lakh, while those who took the illegal route got away by paying ₹2 lakh. This led to mushrooming of illegal colonies in the state. We have slashed CLU rates and will not allow anyone to develop an illegal colony. The state will also formulate a policy for those who were covered under the regularisation policy.

The Mohali civic body is struggling to pay salaries. Officials blame GMADA for not paying dues worth ₹220 crore. How will the issue be resolved?

After I read the HT report on GMADA’s pending property tax adding up to around ₹6.9 crore, I directed the development authority’s principal secretary and chief administrator to reconcile the accounts and pay the property tax due by December 31 to avoid a 10% penalty. Moreover, I have directed GMADA to release ₹10 crore to purchase four mechanical sweeping machines for the civic body.

Industrial infrastructure in Mohali is in a shambles. What is being done?

We will soon launch a new industrial policy as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is keen to launch mega industrial projects in Mohali. He had also spoken about it to industrialists abroad. We will ensure ease of doing business.

