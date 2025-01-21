Mega job fair for women in Ludhiana on Friday

To provide employment opportunities, the Punjab government will organise a mega job fair on Friday as part of the Ghar-Ghar Rozgar and Punjab Skill Development Mission. The event will be held from 9.30 am to 4 pm at Khalsa College for Women, Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. The event will be held from 9.30 am to 4 pm at Khalsa College for Women, Rani Jhansi Road, Civil Lines, Ludhiana. (HT File photo for representation)

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal shared that over 40 companies will participate in the fair, offering opportunities across various sectors. The event is a significant step by the government to connect job seekers with potential employers and boost employment in the region.

Exclusive opportunity for women

Additional deputy commissioner (Rural Development) and CEO District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) Ludhiana Amarjeet Bains informed that the job fair is exclusively for women aged 18 to 35 years. Eligible participants must have completed at least Classes 10 and 12, ITI, diploma, graduation, or post-graduation (or equivalent qualifications).

Guidelines for participation

DBEE deputy director Rupinder Kaur urged candidates to make the most of this opportunity by attending the fair with their updated resumes and their three photocopies, and supporting documents. Employment generation and training officer Jaswinder Kaur added that candidates can register manually or online through the NCS portal. Participants must carry original documents and photocopies of their educational certificates, Aadhaar card, caste certificate, and photographs.

For more information, candidates can contact the DBEE helpline at 7740-001-682. The event promises to be a platform for women to secure promising career opportunities and take a step towards professional growth.