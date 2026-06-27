Meham: Week after firing at office, Congress MLA receives ₹5 crore extortion threat

A week after multiple shots were fired at Congress MLA Balram Dangi’s office in Rohtak’s Meham, he received a ₹5 crore extortion threat on Friday via WhatsApp messages from an international number, police said. Speaking with reporters, the MLA said that upon receiving the said messages, he immediately informed the police, following which four police personnel have been deployed for his security. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, the messages received on Dangi’s mobile phone between 8.18 am and 8.24 am, read: “Arrange ₹5 crore, you have one week. So far, only the windows of your office have been shot at; this time, the bullets will be fired directly at you.”

The threat was issued in the name of a gangster Sumit alias Chhota Samaniya, the police said. The screenshot of the chat has also gone viral on social media.

Speaking with reporters, the MLA said that upon receiving the said messages, he immediately informed the police, following which four police personnel have been deployed for his security.

“After the firing at my office on June 20, I along with around 11 Congress MLAs met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who directed the Haryana director general of police (DGP) to take strict action in the matter and ensure adequate security arrangements. The DGP also called me and informed me about the probe,” the MLA said.

The police have already arrested one of the two assailants allegedly involved in the firing.

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda hit out at the state BJP government over the threat.

“The CM is busy campaigning in Punjab, while Haryana is tormented by ‘ransom rule’. We demand immediate additional security should be provided to the MLA and his family and swift action should be taken against the gangsters,” he wrote on X.