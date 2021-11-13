Mehbooba compares BJP, RSS with ISIS

Amid controversy over senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s new book on Ayodhya, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti compared the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Islamic State (ISIS).

Talking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mufti said, “The real Sanatan Dharma doesn’t teach us communalism... it is Jan Sangh and BJP, who want to make people fight against each other in the name of communalism. So, they have hijacked Hindutva and Hinduism in the name of their parties.”

She further said, “They feel that Hindutva and Hinduism is BJP and RSS, which is not the case.”

She also referred to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, a Sanskrit phrase found in Hindu texts such as the Maha Upanishad, which means “the world is one family”.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means the entire world is one family and Sanatan Dharma teach us that but what the BJP and the RSS are teaching the people is neither Hinduism nor Hindutva,” she said.

To a query, she said, “Undoubtedly, we can compare communal parties with ISIS… those who want to do mob lynching in the name of religion….those who indulge in Hindu-Muslim communalism can be compared with anyone because both of them kill people in the name of religion.”

A paragraph in Salman Khurshid’s new book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’, read, “Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years”.