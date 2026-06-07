Mehbooba demands release of tribal activist Talib Hussain

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday sought the release of party leader and tribal activist Choudhary Talib Hussain, who was arrested after a protest on June 1 against the administration’s demolition of alleged illegal houses belonging to Tribals at Sidhra in May.

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti (File)

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Mufti said that Talib was fighting for the rights of marginalised tribal communities.

“Unfortunate that PDP leader & leading social activist Talib Chowdhary has been jailed for fighting for the rights of poor marginalised tribal community. Treating him like a criminal simply for taking out a peaceful march against an arbitrary demolition drive in Sidhra sends a chilling negative message to Gujjar Bakerwals who have always stood by India. Talib must be released @manojsinha_ @JmuKmrPolice,” she said on X.

As many as 32 structures of the Gujjar community were demolished in a joint action by the forest department, the revenue department and police in the wee hours on May 19 at Sidhra, Jammu to reclaim “illegally encroached forest land.” On June 1, as per police, Talib was arrested for an unauthorised protest against the demolitions.

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{{^usCountry}} PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that Talib didn’t hurl any stones as claimed in the police case. “PDPs Talib Hussain arrested last week has been accused in his chargesheet of attacking the police with ‘deadly missiles’. Pray tell what missiles were these? Talib didn’t fling a single stone. All he did was articulate the injustice of families whose homes were demolished,” Iltija Mufti said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PDP leader Iltija Mufti said that Talib didn’t hurl any stones as claimed in the police case. “PDPs Talib Hussain arrested last week has been accused in his chargesheet of attacking the police with ‘deadly missiles’. Pray tell what missiles were these? Talib didn’t fling a single stone. All he did was articulate the injustice of families whose homes were demolished,” Iltija Mufti said on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“Imagine the state of affairs in J&K if a man is thrown into jail on the basis of such ludicrous allegations? That too in the high court? Release Talib Hussain immediately,” she said.