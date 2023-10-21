Mehbooba leads PDP protest against Israel offensive in Gaza

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti led a protest by her party against Israel’s offensive in Gaza and said its consequences can be very grave for the world in the coming times.

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti with party workers during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians, in Srinagar, on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister took out a protest in Srinagar. PDP workers gathered at the Sher-e-Kashmir park and tried to march towards Lal Chowk city centre. They were stopped by policemen near the General Post Office.

Mehbooba held the Palestine flag and raised slogans against Israel. The workers carried cut-outs and banners highlighting the “atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza”.

“Our Palestinian brethren continue to be slaughtered while the world looks other way,” the former CM said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”.

In Batamaloo rally, Azad condemns Gaza attacks, demands elections in J&K

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attacks on Gaza.

Azad said that he prays for all those Palestinians who lost their lives in the brutal attacks. “I strongly condemn the attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was addressing a rally in Batamaloo, Srinagar.

On the political situation in J&K, Azad said that it was for the first time in nearly three decades that such a political rally was held in Batamaloo area. He said Batamaloo was a sensitive area and was point of confrontation between terrorists and security forces, due to which common people were suffering.

“I am happy that the peace has returned to Jammu and Kashmir and especially to these very sensitive areas where common people suffered a lot,” he said. Azad said that immediate elections must be held in Jammu and Kashmir and it is unacceptable to run the UT in an administrative arrangement.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON