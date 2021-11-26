Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mehbooba raises doubts over Rambagh encounter

PDP president and former J&K chief minister, in a tweet, said there are legitimate doubts about the encounter at Rambagh as witnesses say, the firing was one-sided.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the official version over the Rambagh encounter is far from truth and not in line with the ground realities. (PTI)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday raised doubts over the killing of three militants at Rambagh.

Police had on Wednesday said the militants, including TRF commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla, were moving in a Santro car when they were signaled to stop. But instead of stopping, the trio fired indiscriminately at the police party and was killed in the ensuing gunfire.

PDP president and former J&K chief minister, in a tweet, said, “After yesterday’s alleged encounter at Rambagh, legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity. As per reports & witnesses, it seems the firing was one-sided. Again the official version far from truth is not in line with the ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora.”

Even locals raised suspicion over the killings at Rambagh and a shutdown was observed in some parts of the old city. There were also protests in some parts. Traffic movement, however, remained unaffected.

As per the police spokesperson, the slain militants were identified as LeT (TRF) commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Babhar Pulwama, and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh of Nikloora Pulwama.

