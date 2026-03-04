Mehbooba, Sajad express concern over take down of social media handles of Kashmiri media outlets

People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and People Conference president Sajad Lone on Tuesday expressed concern over the blocking of Facebook and Instagram handles of three newspapers/news outlets of Kashmir. People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and People Conference president Sajad Lone on Tuesday expressed concern over the blocking of Facebook and Instagram handles of three newspapers/news outlets of Kashmir. (HT File)

People associated with one of the news organisations said that their social media Facebook platform was suspended after uploading videos of protests in Kashmir against the killing of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed concern over the censorship of news organisations such as Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Life and Rising Kashmir, whose Facebook and Instagram pages have been taken down.

“Such actions not only silence legitimate voices but also undermine the fundamental right to freedom of expression. The Jammu & Kashmir government must also immediately end any censorship of media in the region,” she said in a statement

“These outlets are recognised for their professional standards, and removing them from digital platforms weakens the availability of verified and reliable information to the public. When established media voices are sidelined, the resulting void is often filled by obscure or unreliable sources, which can distort public discourse and erode trust in journalism,” she said.

In the interest of transparency, responsible journalism, and democratic accountability, Mehbooba urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, ministry of electronics and info technology, J&K LG, and J&K CM to review the situation urgently and reinstate these accounts.

“Upholding press freedom is essential for a healthy democracy and maintaining public trust,” she said.

PC president Sajad Lone also expressed his concern over the development.

“Most of them are responsible, mature institutions and include GK, Kashmir Life and Rising Kashmir.

Their absence will do more harm. At times it has been seen that space vacated by responsible institutions can be filled by unknown entities, further harming the cause of a free and responsible media.

The administration should unblock the handles,” he said.