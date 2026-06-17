Mehbooba urges authorities to allow Muharram processions in Kashmir

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday appealed to the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to allow Muharram processions in the Valley and release youths booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) during protests over developments in Iran Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

In a statement, the former chief minister said religious processions are an integral part of the region’s cultural and spiritual heritage and must be facilitated in a manner that respects the sentiments and constitutional rights of the people.

Muharram will begin on Wednesday, and major processions will be held on the Muharram’s 8th and 10th day.

“Muharram in J&K is not merely a religious observance but an inseparable part of the region’s spiritual, cultural, and historical fabric. For generations, people across Kashmir have participated in and respected the commemorations associated with the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, whose timeless message of justice, sacrifice, dignity, and resistance against oppression continues to inspire millions across the world,” Mufti said in a statement, adding that Muharram carries profound religious and emotional significance for the people of Jammu & Kashmir and that the administration must ensure all necessary arrangements for mourners and devotees.

“The authorities should put in place adequate measures relating to traffic management, healthcare facilities, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, and other essential services to facilitate the smooth conduct of religious gatherings and processions.”

Expressing concern over the arrest of youth under PSA, Mufti said, “Such actions are deeply troubling and risk further alienating the youth. The use of harsh laws against young people, particularly during the sacred month of Muharram, is both insensitive and counterproductive. Muharram is a time when people mourn and remember the sacrifices made in Karbala. It is a period of reflection, compassion and solidarity with those who suffer. At such a sensitive moment, the government should be engaging with its people, listening to their concerns, and healing wounds rather than adding to their pain through punitive measures,” she said.

Mufti urged the administration to immediately review all such cases, release those detained, and refrain from further coercive measures.