Members of Sukhdev Thapar Trust meet Ludhiana MC commissioner

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with the members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust at the civic body’s Zone-D office on Wednesday. .

Ancestors of Sukhdev Thapar had earlier raised a hue and cry over delay in construction of a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla from Chaura Bazar. On November 9, the kin of the martyr and office bearers of the trust had announced that they will sit on hunger strike outside the residence of chief minister Charanjit Channi if the process to acquire around 40 square yards of land to build the direct approach road is not completed in 15 days. They rued that over three and half years have elapsed since former CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced the project, but it has still not commenced at the ground level.

President of the trust, Ashok Thapar, said that the authorities have assured that both projects including beautification of the area outside the house and providing direct approach to the house will be completed at the earliest.

Sabharwal also issued directions to MC officials to commence the project for beautification of the area outside the ancestral house, for which ₹50 lakhs have been transferred to MC by the state government. He added that there are some technical issues in acquiring the land and MC officials have been directed to take up the matter at state level, so that the project can be completed. Further directions have been issued to float tenders to install new sewer lines and tiles among other works.

