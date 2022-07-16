Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net
chandigarh news

Men who threatened teacher in Chandigarh school land in police net

The incident had happened when the duo entered the campus of government school in Maloya, Chandigarh, and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises
Police arrested the men who threatened a teacher after entering a Chandigarh school. (HT Filr)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two persons who had walked into the government school in Maloya and threatened a teacher by brandishing a knife and later snatching a mobile phone .

The accused, Aman Khan, 20, and Manish, 19, both residents of Maloya, were produced before the court on Friday and sent to a one-day police remand.

The accused were arrested from Maloya following a tip-off. Police said the duo had on Wednesday entered the Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), RC1 Maloya, and threatened a school teacher with a knife.

The incident happened at around 1.55 pm when the duo entered the campus and ran into a few school teachers who asked them to leave the premises. The two accused had then brandished a knife at a teacher as well, before leaving the premises without harming anyone.

Police said the accused later had snatched the mobile phone of a Maloya resident, Mukesh Kumar, at about 11.30 pm, while he was returning home from Sector 52.

