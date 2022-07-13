Mentally challenged man bludgeoned to death by brother in Amritsar village

A 24-year-old mentally challenged man was bludgeoned to death by his elder brother over a trivial issue at Kuttiwala village, 15 kms from the Amritsar district headquarters, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Palwinder Singh, aka Babbu, and the accused is his brother Kulwant Singh, aka Kanta. Police said the incident, which took place on May 29, came to light on Monday following a tip-off. While the accused has been arrested, Palwinder’s body, which had been thrown into a canal, is yet to be recovered, said Balkar Singh of Bhindi Saidan police station.

“An informer told us that Kulwant had killed his brother Palwinder using a heavy wooden stick and then thrown the body into a canal,” said the inspector. During investigations, police found that the two have an elder brother, Baljinder Singh, who is bed-ridden since an accident 14 months ago.

“Palwinder, who was unmarried and mentally challenged, had damaged a medical device due to which Baljinder was having difficulties in breathing. This infuriated Kulwant, who killed Palwinder in a fit of rage on May 29,” said the inspector. The next morning, the accused dumped the body in a canal. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

