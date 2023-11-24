close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercedes mows down man out to buy medicines for father in Mohali

Mercedes mows down man out to buy medicines for father in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 24, 2023 09:56 AM IST

Identified as Teeka Ram, the victim, along with his father, Chunni Lal, was headed to buy medicines for the latter, when the hit-and-run mishap took place, said Mohali police

A speeding Mercedes car snuffed out the life of a 34-year-old pedestrian opposite a liquor vend in Sector 82 on Wednesday night.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in Mohali where doctors declared him brought dead. (iStock)
The victim was rushed to a local hospital in Mohali where doctors declared him brought dead.

Identified as Teeka Ram, the victim, along with his father, Chunni Lal, was headed to buy medicines for the latter, when the hit-and-run mishap took place, said police.

Lal, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, told police that he was visiting his elder son in Mohali.

On Wednesday night, they were both walking along Airport Road to head to a chemist for his medicines. When they reached near a liquor vend in Sector 82, a speeding Mercedes car hit Ram from behind, tossing him in the air and inflicting grievous injuries. The car driver sped away without a care, he alleged.

Lal rushed his son to a local hospital with the help of onlookers, but doctors declared him brought dead. On his complaint, police booked the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station.

Another pedestrian killed in Panchkula mishap

In another accident on Wednesday evening, a female pedestrian was left dead by a speeding car on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway near Sector 1, Panchkula.

The accident was witnessed by Surinder Chauhan from Khark Mangoli. In his statement to police, he said he was walking from Sector 1 to Khark Mangoli, when he saw a speeding car hit a woman while she was crossing the Zirakpur-Kalka highway on foot.

The injured woman revealed her name as Anguri Devi, a resident of Surajpur. She was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but succumbed to her injuries.

Onlookers nabbed the car driver, who was identified as Raj Kumar from Delhi, and alerted the police. The car, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, had a “Government of India” plate on it.

He was booked under Sections 279 and 304-A of IPC at the Sector 7 police station.

