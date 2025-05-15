Mercury breaches 40°C in Chandigarh for the first time in May

With a cooler than normal May till now, its second half is on the path to be much hotter, as the maximum temperature crossed 40°C for the first time in the month on Wednesday. Children cooling off at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on a hot day. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The mercury can further soar up to 44°C by the end of this week. But relief is around the corner as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a chance of light rain next week.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature rose from 39.9°C on Tuesday to 40.5°C on Wednesday, three degrees above normal.

While cool winds, coupled with cloud cover and rain, kept the temperature in check through the past two weeks, the maximum temperature had breached the 40°C mark in April, going up to 41.5°C on April 27.

IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul explained that as the effect of the Western Disturbances (WD) and other systems, which had been affecting the city, was fading, the temperature was likely to climb even further in the coming days.

But a fresh WD is likely around next week, which may bring back the cool relief.

The rise in temperature is in line with the long-range forecast by IMD, which had predicted above normal maximum and minimum temperatures in the latter half of May, the hottest month of the year in this region.

Last year, on May 29, the maximum temperature had jumped to an all-time high of 46.7°C at the Chandigarh airport. Before this, the hottest day in Chandigarh’s history was May 28, 1988, when the temperature had gone up to 46.5°C.

Since March 1, the city has recorded 55.2 mm rain — 26% above normal.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also rose from 23.6°C on Tuesday to 24.7°C on Wednesday, 0.9 degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature may soar up to 44°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.