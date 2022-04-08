Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Mercury climbs to 38.6°C in Chandigarh, year's highest
chandigarh news

Mercury climbs to 38.6°C in Chandigarh, year’s highest

Though five degrees above normal, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature on Thursday was still lower than 41°C, the highest day temperature recorded in the month in 2021
Children using tree branches to shield themselves from the scorching sun in Mohali on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 03:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The city’s maximum temperature soared to 38.6°C on Thursday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

Before this, at 38.2°C, the season’s highest day temperature was recorded on Sunday, following which the figure had stayed above the 37°C for three consecutive days.

Though five degrees above normal, the maximum temperature is still lower than 41°C, the highest day temperature recorded in the month in 2021, on April 28.

When the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is five degrees above normal, a heat wave is declared.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this may happen in the next few days as no rain was on the cards.

The minimum temperature also rose from 18.3°C on Wednesday to 19.7°C on Thursday, two degrees above normal. It is likely to rise to 22°C in the next days.

