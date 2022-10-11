Mercury dips after high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh get snowfall

The higher reaches of Kullu, Shimla, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts experienced snowfall on Tuesday, while rain lashed the mid and the lower hills of Himachal Pradesh.

Fresh snowfall brought down the minimum temperature in the hill state with Keylong, the district headquarters of tribal Lahaul and Spiti, recording a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Shimla recorded a maximum of 9.5 degrees Celsius and after receiving 19.3mm of rain, the weatherman said.

There were traces of snow at Mahasu Peak in Kufri, a tourist destination 14km from Shimla town.

The Dhauladhar ranges also experienced fresh snowfall.

National Highway 505 connecting Losar to Kaza was closed for traffic after the high-altitude area got fresh snowfall.

Dharamshala received the highest 83.1mm of rain, while Kangra town got moderate rain and Sundernagar in Mandi district got 40.2mm of rainfall.

The weather department has forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning in isolated places of the state.

