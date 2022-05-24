Mercury plunges to 30.7°C in Chandigarh after 11.5 mm rain

The city received 11.5 mm rainfall on Monday, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

The rain caused the maximum temperature to fall from 38.9°C on Sunday to 30.7°C on Monday, 7.4°C below normal.

The last time the maximum temperature had been this low was on March 13 when the mercury had plunged to 30.6°C.

More rain is forecast on Tuesday, while clear skies can be expected on May 25, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chandigarh IMD director Manmohan Singh said, “A Western Disturbance (WD) had been affecting the region since the weekend and the system peaked on Monday. The temperature will remain low on Tuesday, but will start rising from Wednesday.”

The showers started late at night and by 2.30 am the city had recorded 2 mm rain.

The figure had increased to 11.5 mm by 8.30 am. Later in the evening, the city received around 3.4 mm rainfall till 11.30 pm. It remained dry at the IMD’s Sector 39 observatory, while trace precipitation was recorded at the Airport Observatory.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also dropped from 24.8°C to 19.1°C, which was 4.2°C below normal. The last time the minimum temperature had been in the same ballpark was May 14 when the temperature dipped to 18.2°C.

The rainfall received on Monday is the highest since February-end, but it is still lower than the average rainfall expected in May. In 2021, the city had received 31.8 mm rain till May 30. As per IMD, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 36°C over the next three days, while the minimum temperature will stay anywhere between 23°C and 26°C.

Gusty winds, blowing at a speed of 60km/hour, uprooted trees. A car was damaged in Modern Housing Complex (MHC), Manimajra, after a tree fell on it. Meanwhile, officials of the horticulture wing of the municipal corporation said they had not received any information regarding uprooting of trees.

An uprooted tree damaged a car near Modern Housing Complex in Manimajra, Chandigarh, following the gusty winds. (Sant Arora/HT)

Power cuts were also reported across the tricity, especially in Mohali. However, no major power cuts were reported in Chandigarh. Power outages were reported in Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar and Mullanpur, forcing residents to spend a sleepless night. In Zirakpur’s Dashmesh Colony power was restored after 13 hours.

A PSPCL official said, “A series of grids tripped at regular intervals, disrupting power. The weather also caused fuses to burn.”