Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mercury rises to 24°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Mercury rises to 24°C in Chandigarh

The mercury is likely to rise further despite advent of two feeble systems of western disturbances in Chandigarh this week
Amid sunny weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh continued to rise, touching 24°C on Tuesday.
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid sunny weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh continued to rise, touching 24°C on Tuesday. About a notch above normal, it was highest temperature recorded since December 10.

The mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.Though two feeble western disturbances will affect the city this week, they are unlikely to bring any rain, they said.

Meanwhile, minimum temperature also went up from Monday’s 7.2°C to 8.6°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, it is likely to go up to 9°C, while maximum temperature could touch 25°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP