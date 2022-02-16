Mercury rises to 24°C in Chandigarh

Amid sunny weather, maximum temperature in Chandigarh continued to rise, touching 24°C on Tuesday. About a notch above normal, it was highest temperature recorded since December 10.

The mercury is likely to rise further in the coming days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials.Though two feeble western disturbances will affect the city this week, they are unlikely to bring any rain, they said.

Meanwhile, minimum temperature also went up from Monday’s 7.2°C to 8.6°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, it is likely to go up to 9°C, while maximum temperature could touch 25°C.