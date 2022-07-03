Mercury rises to 34.8°C in Chandigarh amid weak monsoon activity
With the day remaining sunny for the most part, the city’s maximum temperature rose from 33.6°C on Friday to 34.8°C on Saturday, one degree below normal.
While the monsoon activity remained subdued for the second day in a row after 72.9 mm rain on its arrival on Thursday, moderate to intense rain is again likely in the city on July 6, as per the initial observations of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Until then, only light rain is expected.
Some parts of the city received around 4 mm rain on Saturday as well, while the rest of the city recorded high humidity.
The minimum temperature also went up from 25.6°C on Friday to 26.9°C on Saturday, two degrees above normal.
Over the next three days, the day temperature will remain around 34°C, while the minimum temperature may rise further to 27°C.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
-
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
-
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
-
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
