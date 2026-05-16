The Centre has asked the Punjab government to complete the process of making farmers’ unique IDs under its Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme, further linking these to their Aadhaar number, land records details and bank account numbers at the earliest.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the government was pursuing farmers to register under the scheme because it was a Centre mandate. (HT File)

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Subsequently, chief secretary KAP Sinha in a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all 23 districts on Wednesday, asked to expedite the digitisation work. However, officials from the state agriculture department revealed that farmers were apprehensive of sharing their details.

The process is part of Centre’s Agri Stack programme, which entails linking all farmer details to prevent pilferage of benefit transfer.

The digitisation process will also maintain the exact coordinates of the farm, crop information, details of urea, DAP and other agro-chemicals supplied to an individual farmer, along with their benefit under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

“Why is the government gathering so much information? Such details are not sought even in the most developed nations,” asked Sukhwinder Singh from Bhatian village near Samrala (Ludhiana).

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{{^usCountry}} “These IDs have no meaning until the real issues of the farmers such as MSP as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan are addressed,” said BS Rajewal, president of a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These IDs have no meaning until the real issues of the farmers such as MSP as per the recommendations of MS Swaminathan are addressed,” said BS Rajewal, president of a faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “An increase of ₹72 MSP on paddy this year has no meaning for the farmers, as it is just a 3% hike,” he said, adding that binding farmers in such a way meant pushing them toward corporate agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An increase of ₹72 MSP on paddy this year has no meaning for the farmers, as it is just a 3% hike,” he said, adding that binding farmers in such a way meant pushing them toward corporate agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the government was pursuing farmers to register under the scheme because it was a Centre mandate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the government was pursuing farmers to register under the scheme because it was a Centre mandate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tardy implementation since 2019 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tardy implementation since 2019 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the Meri Fasal Mera Byora programme started in 2019, Punjab has been lagging in implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the Meri Fasal Mera Byora programme started in 2019, Punjab has been lagging in implementation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} So far, IDs of only 12% (1.92 lakh) of the state’s total 16.32 lakh farmers listed in the 2021-22 agriculture census have been created. Further, linking land records to farmers’ Aadhaar cards has been completed in about 9,000 of Punjab’s 12,960 villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So far, IDs of only 12% (1.92 lakh) of the state’s total 16.32 lakh farmers listed in the 2021-22 agriculture census have been created. Further, linking land records to farmers’ Aadhaar cards has been completed in about 9,000 of Punjab’s 12,960 villages. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Gurpreet Singh Nibber ...Read More Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora. Read Less

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