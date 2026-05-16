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Meri Fasal, Mera Byora scheme: Farmers apprehensive as Punjab pushes to complete digitisation

The process is part of Centre’s Agri Stack programme, which entails linking all farmer details to prevent pilferage of benefit transfer

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:48 am IST
By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
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The Centre has asked the Punjab government to complete the process of making farmers’ unique IDs under its Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme, further linking these to their Aadhaar number, land records details and bank account numbers at the earliest.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said the government was pursuing farmers to register under the scheme because it was a Centre mandate. (HT File)

Subsequently, chief secretary KAP Sinha in a meeting with the deputy commissioners of all 23 districts on Wednesday, asked to expedite the digitisation work. However, officials from the state agriculture department revealed that farmers were apprehensive of sharing their details.

The process is part of Centre’s Agri Stack programme, which entails linking all farmer details to prevent pilferage of benefit transfer.

The digitisation process will also maintain the exact coordinates of the farm, crop information, details of urea, DAP and other agro-chemicals supplied to an individual farmer, along with their benefit under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

“Why is the government gathering so much information? Such details are not sought even in the most developed nations,” asked Sukhwinder Singh from Bhatian village near Samrala (Ludhiana).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Gurpreet Singh Nibber

Gurpreet Singh Nibber is an Assistant Editor with the Punjab bureau. He covers politics, agriculture, power sector, environment, Sikh religious affairs and the Punjabi diaspora.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Meri Fasal, Mera Byora scheme: Farmers apprehensive as Punjab pushes to complete digitisation
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Meri Fasal, Mera Byora scheme: Farmers apprehensive as Punjab pushes to complete digitisation
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