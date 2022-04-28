Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik launched the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative at Red Cross Bal Bhawan, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, officials distributed the stationery, including pencils, in different slums and orphanages.
Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik to inaugurate at launch of Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative at Red Cross Bal Bhawan in Ludhiana on April 28, 2022.The administration had also set up a donation corner outside the DC Office on April 26 under the ‘waste wealth give and take’ slogan where residents were encouraged to donate spare toys and stationery such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens etc. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik launched the project at Red Cross Bal Bhawan, Sarabha Nagar, officials distributed the stationery in different slums and orphanages.

Interacting with students, the DC encouraged them to achieve their potential. Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.

Bedi said soon similar initiatives will be launched by the Ludhiana district administration,and urged residents to donate.

The administration had also set up a donation corner outside the DC Office on April 26 under the ‘waste wealth give and take’ slogan where residents were encouraged to donate spare toys and stationery such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, colours, notebooks, registers, blank papers, and children books.

