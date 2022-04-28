Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik launched the project at Red Cross Bal Bhawan, Sarabha Nagar, officials distributed the stationery in different slums and orphanages.
Interacting with students, the DC encouraged them to achieve their potential. Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
Bedi said soon similar initiatives will be launched by the Ludhiana district administration,and urged residents to donate.
The administration had also set up a donation corner outside the DC Office on April 26 under the ‘waste wealth give and take’ slogan where residents were encouraged to donate spare toys and stationery such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, colours, notebooks, registers, blank papers, and children books.
Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens. Though patal means 'underworld' and eshwar means 'god', which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals. “In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
Toilets at Shaniwar Wada not functional, visitors unhappy
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has constructed public toilets in Shaniwar Wada premises, but as the sewage line is not connected to Pune Municipal Corporation drainage line, the toilets are lying unused. The ASI, Pune unit, has written a letter to the Vishrambaug Wada regional ward office and demanded to solve the issue on a priority basis. Shaniwar Wada has five gates- Khidki Darwaja, Dilli Darwaja, Mastani Darwaja, Ganesh Darwaja and Jambhul Darwaja.
Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation apathy. PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune's zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes.
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
