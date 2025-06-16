Message is simple, it’s time for change: Parupkar Singh Ghuman, Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for Ludhiana West

As the Ludhiana West assembly constituency heads into a crucial bypoll, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman has positioned himself as a strong contender, with a focus on clean governance, civic accountability and resolving the long-ignored Budhha Nullah issue. A renowned lawyer and grassroots worker, Ghuman is building his campaign on transparency, public connect, and local issues that have long been overlooked. Parupkar Singh Ghuman (HT Photo)

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Ghuman shares his road map for the constituency and how he plans to restore faith in governance, if elected.

Q: What is your message to the voters of Ludhiana West in this byelection?

The people of Ludhiana West have been neglected for too long. Roads are crumbling, pollution is rising, and civic systems are failing. My message is simple — it’s time for change. I am not here to make tall claims, but to represent the voice of people that has remained unheard for years. I want to bring accountability and a new work culture. I will be the voice of Ludhiana West in the assembly.

Q: Budhha Nullah continues to remain a key issue. How do you plan to address it?

The Budhha Nullah has turned into a symbol of administrative failure. Despite thousands of crores being spent, nothing has improved on ground. I will push for a court-monitored, time-bound plan to clean it. The practice of dumping sludge from sewage treatment plants (STPs) into the nullah must be stopped immediately. A third-party audit of the funds spent so far must also be conducted.

Q: The SAD has struggled in recent elections. How are you tackling internal challenges and voter trust?

It’s true that SAD went through a difficult phase. Workers were disillusioned, especially on panthic issues. But I’ve held meetings to restore their confidence. I believe in working with documents, with facts. I have assured our cadre that we are here with a clear agenda and transparent purpose.

Q: How do you distinguish yourself from other candidates in the fray?

Others rely on their past records or party slogans. I believe in real-time public engagement. My campaign is driven by ground realities sanitation, illegal encroachments, mismanaged sewage systems. I don’t promise miracles, I commit to action.

Q: With BJP gaining urban ground in the Lok Sabha polls, how will that impact SAD’s chances? Will there be an alliance?

The BJP wave during Lok Sabha polls was largely influenced by national sentiments like the Ram Mandir. As for an alliance, it will depend on policy alignment. SAD is committed to Punjab’s farmers, industries, and regional needs. If BJP aligns with our core values, talks may happen — but that’s for the leadership to decide.

Q: What are your key poll agendas?

I have five core priorities- strengthening law and order, which has collapsed under AAP. Infrastructure revival across sectors. Budhha Nullah clean-up with independent monitoring. Resolution of the long-pending City Centre scam. Creation of a sector-wise grievance redressal system for fast-track public complaint resolution.

Q: What about the internal rift with SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali? Will it affect your campaign?

Ayali has differences with the party leadership but he remains in the party. I’m contesting for the SAD, for the people. The issues of Ludhiana West are unique and not connected to rural concerns. My focus is clear to work for the people of this constituency, without distractions.