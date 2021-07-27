Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

MeT dept issues red warning for four Himachal districts

Director, IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul, said an orange alert during next two to three days has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:19 AM IST
People walk amid light showers on The Ridge in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a heavy rain warning in Himachal Pradesh. The local weather department has issued an orange alert for nine districts of the state, while four districts — Kangra, Mandi Bilaspur and Sirmaur — have been issued red warning for July 28.

Director, IMD, Himachal Pradesh, Surender Paul, said the orange alert during these two to three days has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla.

He said certain parts of these districts may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next three days. He said poor visibility conditions will continue for the next few days.

He said Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba will also receive rain and the low-lying areas have been put on alert, especially in the region of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi basin.

Shimla remained engulfed in a thick blanket of fog and the low visibility slowed down the traffic movement in the town. Paul said there are chances of heavy rain in the region in the next 48 hours.

