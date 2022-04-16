Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MeT predicts another spell of rain in J&K

The previous western disturbance on Wednesday had ended the month-long dry spell and the temperature fell below normal levels at most of the places in Kashmir
A woman with a child holds an umbrella to shield themselves on a hot summer day in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The meteorological office has predicted another spell of rain in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

The previous western disturbance on Wednesday had ended the month-long dry spell and the temperature fell below normal levels at most of the places in Valley.

March and April had witnessed above-normal day and night temperatures that had caused panic among the fruit growers. However, a spell of showers was welcomed across the Valley.

“Another feeble western disturbance is most likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from April 19. Light to moderate rain with thunder over scattered to fairly widespread places over Kashmir division and isolated places over Jammu and Ladakh is expected between April 19 evening and April 20 forenoon,” the MeT office said in a statement.

Due to light spell of rain at an isolated places, Srinagar registered 7°C, which is below the routine normal temperature.

Famous tourist resort of south Kashmir, Pahalgam registered 1.2°C, that is also below normal temperature. Ski resort Gulmarg recorded 1.8°C.

MeT officials said that March, which is considered as wettest month of year, recorded 90 percent deficit rainfall. However, back-to-back spells of rain could improve situation, added the officials.

