MeT predicts isolated showers in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday

The night as well as day temperatures are running above normal in Jammu and Kashmir with some places recording 7 to 9 degrees above normal while the meteorological department has predicted isolated rains from Friday.

The night as well as day temperatures are running above normal in Jammu and Kashmir with some places recording 7 to 9 degrees above normal while the MeT department has predicted isolated rains from Friday. (AFP File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The weather was partly cloudy in the union territory with MeT expecting dry cloudy weather on Thursday as well. “From March 17 to 20, the weather will be generally cloudy with light rains at isolated to scattered places,” said deputy director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said that afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out.

“The outlook will be generally cloudy with intermittent light rains with thunder at isolated places from March 21 to 25,” he said.

The MeT said that there will be an appreciable rise in day temperatures across J&K.

The highest day temperature in Kashmir on Wednesday was recorded in the northern district of Kupwara at 23.5 °C, some 9.3 degrees above normal. The mercury settled at 2.6°C on Tuesday night in the district, some 0.3°C above normal for the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 23.1°C, some 8.4 degrees above normal while the night temperature was 5.1°C on Tuesday night, 1.4°C above normal.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a highest of 12.2°C during the day, some 7.6 degrees above normal, and a low of 1.4°C on the previous night.

In the southern tourist resort of Pahalgam, the day temperature was 18.5°C while it was 0.8°C during the previous night.

The winter capital Jammu witnessed night temperature of 15.6°C, some 1.6°C above normal.

Experts say that the higher than normal temperatures are due to less precipitation in winter this year.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a deficit in rains and snowfall this winter triggering fear among experts of the possibility of shortage of water for drinking and irrigation later this year in case there is not enough rain in spring or during monsoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meteorological department said that Jammu and Kashmir received 176 mm overall precipitation in the months of January and February against the normal of 225 mm.