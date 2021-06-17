MGNREGA works: Moga DC flags 2.5-crore irregularities

The Moga deputy commissioner has red-flagged the purchase of interlocking tiles, sand and other materials worth at least ₹2.5 crore for development works carried out in at least 65 villages of the district under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans has asked the rural department officials to scrutinise records after the district administration found information about the material procurement missing from the MGNREGA records. Even mandatory approvals were not taken for starting projects and allotting works to firms, it has come to light.

“I have informed the state government about the irregularities in records of material procurement and works worth around ₹2.5 crore under MGNREGA. Though the works have been done, the official concerned did not adhere to the procedure or maintain records,” said Hans. “I have deployed an official to peruse the records. Later, a thorough investigation will be conducted and strict action will be taken against those guilty.”

According to officials, the irregularities came to the fore when a few contractors went to court for non-payment of funds against the purchased material. Their payments were stopped because the rural development and panchayat department did not find the relevant records.

Out of the 65 villages, 50 fall under Kot Ise Khan block, 10 under Moga-1, four under Moga-2, and one under Baghapurana, said an official, requesting anonymity.

“At some places, the material never reached the villages. At some villages, works were done but there is no mention of labour charges incurred,” he said, adding that irregularities could be up to the tune of ₹8 crore if the administration reviews records of other villages as well.

“No approval was taken from my office,” said Moga additional deputy commissioner (development) Subash Chander. “The villages need to pass a resolution and obtain permission from the ADC office. We have sent all case files and court notices to the concerned block development and panchayat officers.”