MHA clears names of VK Bhawra, Harpreet Sidhu for central deputation

In a significant development that may start to thaw the ongoing tussle within the Punjab Police top brass, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday cleared names of former DGP VK Bhawra and head of special task force (STF) against drugs Harpreet Sidhu for central deputation.

The MHA’s decision holds significance as Bhawra, a 1987-batch IPS officer, had recently come in direct confrontation with the Punjab government after he was unceremoniously removed as the DGP earlier this month to give additional charge of this post to 1992-batch IPS officer Gaurav Yadav.

Bhawra had gone on a two-month leave with an understanding with the Bhagwant Mann led-government, but was later issued notice for mishandling three important cases -- RPG attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters, killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and communal tension outside Kalibari temple in Patiala.

When Bhawra went on leave, the government appointed Yadav as an active DGP, who even proved his worth on many occasions. But a twist came when Bhawra was issued notice after getting reports that he may join the duty after his leave ends on September 4.

Bhawra had reacted strongly to the notice by seeking details of 20 documents linked with the three cases in contention.

According to the MHA website updated on Tuesday, names of Bhawra and Sidhu have been added to the ‘list of officers on offer for central deputation for the year 2022’.

“These officers would get the posting as and when any suitable post falls vacant as per their eligibility and the empanelment at the Centre,” said a senior Punjab government official, who wished not to be named.

The government was fearing that the removal of Bhawra from the post of Punjab DGP could, however, spell trouble as it was against the spirit of Supreme Court guidelines that mandates to have head of the police force for at least two years.

Though Sidhu, an ADGP-rank officer, is a batchmate of Gaurav Yadav, he is above him on the seniority list. As the chief of STF against drugs, he had to report to his junior Yadav.

When Captain Amarinder Singh had become Punjab’s chief minister in 2017, Sidhu was handpicked from his deputation in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to lead the STF against drugs.

If Bhawra and Sidhu are adjusted suitably at the Centre, the AAP government may feel easy to appoint Yadav as a regular DGP by sending his name to the Union Public Service Commission as per the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court of India to select DGPs of states.

While Bhawra had applied for central deputation after his relations with the Mann government turned sour, Sidhu was already in line ever since the Congress was ruling the state.

