MHA invites Ladakh apex body to Delhi on December 4

The Union ministry of home affairs has invited the apex body of Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance for talks next month in New Delhi. The apex body members meet home ministry officers on December 4.

Ladakh has been agitating against the Centre for its demand of statehood after it was given a Union Territory status in 2019, when it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir after the region was stripped of its special status. In August 2019, the Centre had abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and 35-A, and divided the erstwhile state into two UTs.

“The ministry of home affairs has invited the apex body of Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance for talks on December 4. We welcome and ready for dialogue with open heart and mind. On December 4, the people of #Ladakh will reiterate four crucial demands: Statehood, Sixth Schedule, job reservations and PSC and representation in parliament for both #Kargil and #Leh,” Sajjad Kargili wrote on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly twitter. Kargili will represent the Kargil Democratic Alliance during the talks.

The members of the Ladakh Apex Body who will attend the meeting include Thupstan Chhewang, ex-MP and president of Ladakh Buddhist Association, Chhering Dorjey Lakrook, former Cabinet minister in erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir government, Nawang Rigzin Jora, Congress president for Ladakh and ex-Cabinet minister, Tsering Wangdus, Ladakh Gonpa Association president, Ashraf Ali Barcha, Anjuman Imamia president, Leh, Abdul Qayoom, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Leh president, and Padma Stanzin, president student union, LEAF.

From Kargil Democratic Alliance, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Asgar Ali Karbalaie and Sajjad Kargili will attend the meeting.

The two representative organisations from Leh and Kargil regions of Ladakh, which have steered protests in the past over demands of statehood and protection of land and jobs, held a protest in support of their demands in New Delhi and Jammu in February.

On November 2 last year, these organisations had come together to hold a mega protest in Ladakh to demand statehood for the UT, separate Lok Sabha seats for its two regions and its inclusion under the Constitution’s sixth schedule to safeguard land, employment and cultural identity of the local population. They also sough the formation of a public service commission for the region.

In January this year, the two organisations had announced their boycott after expressing their resentment against the agenda and representation of the high-powered committee formed by the Union home ministry for UT of Ladakh.

The ministry of home affairs had last year issued an order regarding the constitution of a 17-member committee with names from KDA and LBA to “discuss measures to protect the region’s unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance”. The committee would also discuss measures to ensure protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh, the order had stated.

