Microsoft to collaborate with Haryana govt in field of AI

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday held a series of one-on-one discussions with representatives of Japanese and American corporate entities, inviting them to invest in Haryana. Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel meets with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

Khattar, who is attending the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit-2024 at Gandhinagar with an eye on attracting foreign investment, said the state government will establish a joint collaboration cell for the convenience of Japanese investors. This cell will continuously engage with representatives of Japanese investors to expedite the plug-and-play model.

An official spokesperson said during the meeting with Japanese representatives, a consensus was reached between Japan and Haryana government on formulating a hydrogen policy in the area of clean-green energy.

Khattar also held a meeting with Microsoft India president Puneet Chandok. “Microsoft would collaborate with the Haryana government in the field of artificial intelligence. A meeting will be organised with Microsoft representatives in Chandigarh where the company will present its roadmap,” the spokesperson said.

“Maruti Suzuki has also expressed its desire to adopt the plug-and-play policy and give emphasis to electric vehicles under the Haryana government’s e-vehicle policy. Identification of a site is underway to establish a plant in the state for this purpose,” the spokesperson said.

The chief minister held one-on-one discussions with representatives of several companies. These included discussions with representatives of Japanese entities such as Japan External Trade Organisation, Denso Corporation, Maruti Suzuki, Yamanashi Hydrogen, Air Water India Private Ltd, Toyotsu Ambika Automotive Safety Component and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India. Khattar also held discussions with representatives from US entities such as Blackstone, UPS Logistics and Microsoft.

Later speaking at the Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry Seminar, Khattar proposed establishment of an association named Haryana-Africa ties for creating a platform for mutual growth and fostering socio-economic development. He highlighted the importance of traditional manufacturing as a significant source of employment for the youth, emphasising the need for a rapid transformation in education and skill development policies to meet the demands of the evolving job market.

The chief minister said the world is currently at crossroads of transformation, driven by new technologies and digital interfaces. And impactful mutual engagements was needed to create far-reaching effects on the economies of Africa and states like Haryana.