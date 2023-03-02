Midnight cheers! From April 1, booze vends in Chandigarh to be open till 12 am

From April 1, city residents will get an additional hour at night to buy liquor from vends, but will also have to pay ₹10 more to relish their favourite beers.

Due to good response by licensees, the provision to allow bars to remain open till 3 am has been retained in the new excise policy. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the Excise Policy 2023-2024 announced on Wednesday, the UT administration has hiked the minimal retail sale price (MSP) of all beer brands by ₹10. However, Bacchus lovers will find liquor vends open till 12 am, instead of the earlier deadline of 11 pm.

Also, due to good response by licensees, the provision to allow bars to remain open till 3 am has been retained in the new excise policy.

In more cheer for residents, there is no hike in the excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and wine, apart from other low-alcoholic drinks.

Besides, the cow cess has been reduced from the existing ₹5 to ₹1 per country liquor bottle (750 ml), ₹5 to ₹1 per beer bottle (650 ml) and ₹10 to ₹2 per whisky bottle (750 ml/ 700ml).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But the administration has made a provision in the policy to levy electric vehicle cess, as and when it is notified.

UT excise and taxation (E&T) officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said, “We have not increased any duty and have also reduced the cow cess, which will bring the rates down marginally. The electric vehicle cess will be imposed only when it is notified.”

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit approved the policy on Wednesday after a detailed discussion with the adviser, E&T secretary, E&T commissioner and other senior officials of the excise department .

Timings of liquor vends on par with Mohali, Panchkula

With the UT administration allowing liquor vends to remain open till 12 am, the timings have been brought on par with those in Mohali and Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, for healthy competition in the market and to promote ease of doing business, the entire basic quota of country liquor has been kept open and will be supplied to retailers as per their choice of bottling plant and brand.

The operation hours of bottling plants for dispatches have been increased to 9 am to 6 pm. However, leasing of the plants will not be allowed from this policy year.

Online facility for label registration

For quick approval of label/ brand registration, an online facility of label registration has been introduced. A simplified procedure for renewal of registrations of already registered brand/label has also been incorporated in the online portal.

The allotment of retail liquor vends will be done through e-tendering for more transparency. Separate notifications regarding dates of auction will be issued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The administration will introduce the “Track and Trace” system to curb illegal sale of liquor. In case of non-maintenance of MSP, a retail vend will be closed for three days for each violation.

Ease of doing business

For ease of doing business and to encourage new entrants in the field of imported foreign liquor segment, the condition that the liquor brand company can issue authorisation letter to maximum five persons/ licensees has been dispensed with. Now, the companies can issue authorisation letter to any number of licensees.

Also, the condition of having custom-bonded warehouse in Chandigarh only has been removed. The warehouse can now be located anywhere in the country.

The new bar licensees (L-3/L-4/L-5) will be required to pay only 50% of the annual licence fee in case licence is granted after September 30. Also, the earnest money deposit has been reduced to half for better participation in the bids.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is a forward-looking policy that will improve tourism. The best part is that the excise duty and assessment fee have not been increased. Allowing bars to remain open till 3 am will further boost the city’s nightlife,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.