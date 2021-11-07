Miffed over daughter’s elopement , Ludhiana man steals son-in-law’s SUV

Upset that his daughter had married the man of her choice against her family’s wishes, a Malerkotla resident stole his son-in-law’s borrowed car.

The accused, Rachhpal Singh and his son Maninderdeep Singh, drove the SUV to Sangrur with intention to sell it. However, they were intercepted by the police and the vehicle was recovered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Jagtar Singh, said he had married Rachhpal Singh’s daughter, Balpreet Kaur, two years ago against her family’s wishes and though they were on talking terms, the accused had nursed a grudge against him.

Jagtar said he had taken his son, who was not well, to Jarkhar village in Dehlon on October 31 and had borrowed his friend, Zora Singh’s SUV for the trip.

“My in-laws knew we were going to visit the gurdwara and the accused stole the vehicle when we went inside to pay obeisance. I immediately sounded to the police and lodged an FIR,” he said.

Head constable, Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police had lodged an FIR under Sections 379 (theft), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Initially, the accused drove to Uttar Pradesh, and were caught when they came to sell the vehicle. They admitted that they stole the vehicle to teach Jagtar a lesson.