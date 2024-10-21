Miffed over delayed polls, PU senators to hold protests

With just nine days remaining for the Panjab University (PU) senate’s term for elected senators to get over, some senators have decided to go on protest from Tuesday over delay in announcing the schedule for the next senate election. V-C Renu Vig confirmed that the date of the next senate meeting is yet to be decided. However, she said that the senate session can also be called at short notice, and they are trying to hold the next meeting within this month. (HT File photo)

The call has been given by senators Inderpal Singh Sidhu and Sandeep Singh. Speaking about this, Sidhu said, “The term of the senate is almost over. We thought that we have to do something about it and we will protest outside the vice-chancellor’s (V-C’s) office on Tuesday.” He added that this was being done at the behest of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that wants to get rid of the varsity’s senate. The senators are expected to be joined by some student associations as well who had also organised a protest regarding this on Monday.

The senate is the apex body of the university and has the entire management of, and superintendence over the affairs, concerns and property of the university. It comprises 91 members. Out of these, 47 are elected from eight constituencies and the rest are nominated or ex-officio members. While PU prepares the schedule for the elections, it goes to the chancellor’s office to get final approval. PU officials have maintained that the final approval hasn’t come, despite sending the schedule four times.

Some senators have also approached the Punjab and Haryana high court regarding the matter. One of the petitioners, Jagwant Singh, said they have filed a petition to get the term of the body extended by another year, claiming that the senate’s term had been shortened from four years to three years in 2021 and this is in contravention to the Panjab University Act. The case is listed on October 28 for PU to file its reply.

Uncertainty over next senate meeting

With only a few days to go, there still lies uncertainty whether PU will be able to hold its senate meeting before the end of the term of the elected senators on October 31.

A senator confirmed that usually notice for the next meeting is given two days in advance, but till now not even the agenda has been released and it seems unlikely that the varsity will hold the meeting this month.

Varsity officials have confirmed that most of the agenda for the next senate meeting is ready. Board of Finance (BoF) recommendations will be put for approval before the senate but its minutes have still not been prepared and circulated as per the requirement. Further, the issue of OBC reservation for admissions and for faculty recruitment is also to be put before the senate, but the committee formed for this is yet to submit all the documents to the officials.

